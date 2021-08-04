Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.920-$27.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.62 billion-$6.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.Equinix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $820.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.93. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $874.16.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.