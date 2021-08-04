Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

WWW stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

