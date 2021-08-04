Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $287.12 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

