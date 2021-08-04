Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

