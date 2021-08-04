Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Esports Entertainment Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

