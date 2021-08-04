Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

