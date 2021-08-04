Ether Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,498.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $330,446.55 and $14,498.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.84 or 0.06898238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00130517 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,721,140 coins and its circulating supply is 184,691,727 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

