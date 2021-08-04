Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $399,922.16 and approximately $246.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

