Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 253,461 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Euronav were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

EURN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

