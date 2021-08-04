Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce $25.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.61 million. Evolus posted sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 760,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

