Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 11,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,099,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $613.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evolus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

