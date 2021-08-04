Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Katherine S. Zanotti Sells 1,381 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

