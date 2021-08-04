Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIFZF opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.