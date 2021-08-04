Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$48.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

EIF stock opened at C$40.87 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$25.76 and a one year high of C$41.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.97.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8807025 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

