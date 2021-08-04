Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Shares of EXPE opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

