Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $130.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.14.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

