Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.60

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 59069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

