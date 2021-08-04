Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Experian alerts:

LON EXPN traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,251 ($42.47). The company had a trading volume of 894,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,926. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,263 ($42.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,882.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £29.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno bought 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.