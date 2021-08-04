Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $42.20. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 512 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -17.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

