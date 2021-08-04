Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $42.20. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 512 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -17.42.
About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.