Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

