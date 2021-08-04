Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EYEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

