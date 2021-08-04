Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
EYEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
