FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) vs. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Head to Head Survey

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 9.05 $372.94 million $10.87 32.93 Yalla Group $134.93 million 13.74 $3.21 million ($0.02) -647.00

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56 Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $314.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Yalla Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.84%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23% Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Yalla Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

