Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

FMNB stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 34.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

