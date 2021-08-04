Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.