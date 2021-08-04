Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,086,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,036. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

