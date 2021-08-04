Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $6,408.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

