Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 1961753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.