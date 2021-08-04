Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

