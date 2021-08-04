Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.78.
Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.67.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
