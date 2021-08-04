Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.65

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FEV stock opened at GBX 318.92 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.42. Fidelity European Trust has a one year low of GBX 243.50 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.