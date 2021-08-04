Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of -343.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.