Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.30.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 197,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,862. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

