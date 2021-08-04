Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Down 3.9%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.31 and last traded at $143.31. 118,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,216,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

