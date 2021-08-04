Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FITB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 653,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 179,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

