Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FITB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 653,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 179,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
