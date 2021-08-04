Financial Analysis: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) versus Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.51 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -26.58 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.50 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telecom Argentina and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

