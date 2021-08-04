Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

