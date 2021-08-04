Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 265 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

