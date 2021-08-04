Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.01. The stock had a trading volume of 282,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $406.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

