Financial Consulate Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $396.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

