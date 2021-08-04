Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,964. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

