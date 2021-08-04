Financial Consulate Inc. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $234.69. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.58. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $236.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.