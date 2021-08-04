Financial Contrast: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) versus Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

19.4% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -81.66 Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.57 $6.76 million $0.11 146.55

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.82%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.99%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Summary

Largo Resources beats Piedmont Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc. engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Belmont, North Carolina.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.