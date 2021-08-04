Financial Review: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) versus iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99% iRhythm Technologies -22.67% -22.67% -14.19%

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.65 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -32.34

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27

Arch Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,353.49%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $168.73, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats iRhythm Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

