First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,663,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

