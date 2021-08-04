First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issues Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $13.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $803.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $821.71. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

