First Command Bank Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.