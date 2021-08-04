First Command Bank Sells 361 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

