First Command Bank Sells 800 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

