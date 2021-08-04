First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $525.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

