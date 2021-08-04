First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCRD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

