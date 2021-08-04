First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,588 shares of company stock worth $5,600,694. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

